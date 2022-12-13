Suspect sought after allegedly exposing himself to teen on TTC train
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly committed an indecent act on a TTC subway train last week.
Police said a teenage girl boarded a train at Christie Station on the morning of Dec. 7.
While on the train, a man allegedly exposed himself to the girl. Police said the man later exited the train at High Park Station.
On Tuesday, police released an image of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.
They described him as between 30 and 40 years old, five-foot-10, with a thin build. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, a black winter jacket, a black baseball cap with a “C” on the brim, black Puma track pants, black shoes, a grey camouflage backpack and a blue surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.
