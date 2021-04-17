Suspect sought after allegedly robbing 2 gas stations on the same block in Abbotsford

Police in Abbotsford are asking the public for help identifying the suspect in robberies at two gas stations across the street from each other in the city this week.

The first incident happened around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police said a man wearing a face covering walked into the kiosk at the Domo Gas Station in the 32400 block of South Fraser Way, showed a gun and obtained cash and cigarettes.

The following day, a man with the same description reportedly robbed the Petro Canada gas station on the same block, police said. The second robbery happened around 10:25 p.m. The suspect again entered the store, showed a gun and left with cash and cigarettes, police said.

Abbotsford police said the department's major crime unit is investigating. They're asking anyone who saw someone matching the suspect's description around the time of either robbery to contact them at 604-859-5225. They're also asking anyone who has surveillance or dash cam video from the area to provide it to investigators.