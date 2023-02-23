Suspect sought after bank robbery in south Windsor

Windsor police are looking for a suspect after a bank robbery in South Windsor.

On Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a call about a robbery at a bank in the 4000 block of Walker Road.

Police say a lone male suspect walked into the business, approached a teller and produced a note demanding money. Once the suspect received money, he fled the scene on foot.

The suspect is a white man, approximately 20-30 years old, 6’3”, with a thin build, and spoke with a European accent.

At the time of the incident, he wore a beige winter jacket, dark pants, a black toque and black gloves. He used a black scarf to hide his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.