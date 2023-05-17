Suspect sought after bear spray attack at Nanaimo store

Mounties are searching for a suspect who is described as a white man of medium height with a slim build after two convenience store clerks were injured in a bear spray attack in Nanaimo.

Police and paramedics were called to the 7-Eleven on Bowen Road at 4:20 a.m. on May 10.

Paramedics treated two clerks at the scene. The employees told police an unknown man with his face covered entered the store, discharged a can of bear spray and then stole a small amount of food.

The man then fled on foot in an unknown direction, the Nanaimo RCMP said in a statement Wednesday.

Police dogs were brought in to search the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say the man was wearing a blue jacket, a camouflage hooded sweater and a face mask. He was carrying a blue and black backpack at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.