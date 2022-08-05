Suspect sought after Beltline assault leaves victim with concussion

Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a man believed to be involved in an assault in the Beltline.

The incident happened outside Bacchus Karaoke and Bar in the 200 block of 14th Avenue S.E. just after midnight on June 5.

Police say the victim was walking along 14th Avenue with a group of friends when a stranger approached him.

The pair had a brief exchange, at which time the suspect allegedly hit the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. He suffered minor head injuries and a concussion.

The suspect is described as 168 centimetres tall (5'6”) with brown hair and a beard.

At the time of the assault, he was wearing a dark-coloured leather jacket with a yellow horizontal stripe on the back, an olive-coloured hoodie underneath the jacket and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.