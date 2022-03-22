iHeartRadio

Suspect sought after break-in at Barrie restaurant

An alleged suspect wanted in a break and enter in Barrie, Ont., on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 (Twitter: @BarriePolice)

Barrie police are searching for a suspect wanted in a break and enter.

Police said the man broke into the Desilicious restaurant on Bell Farm Road shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect took off with some cash, according to Barrie police.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to email Constable Claridge.

