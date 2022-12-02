Suspect sought after child, 6, offered candy, struck by stranger in Scarborough

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a child was assaulted in Scarborough on Thursday.

At around 11:30 a.m., police were called to the Meadowvale and Wanita Roads area and learned about the alleged assault of a six-year-old child.

Police said an unknown man approached the child who was playing at the time and offered them candy.

The man then allegedly hit the child. Police said the suspect subsequently fled the area and was last seen running northbound on Wanita Road.

He is described as having a large build and wearing black pants and a red jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).