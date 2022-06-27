Suspect sought after double stabbing sends two men to hospital: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for a suspect in connection with a double stabbing in Camperville, Man.
Mounties say they were called to the incident at around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officers went to a home on Sagemace Street to find two men lying on the ground outside, in need of medical attention.
Police say a 26-year-old man was taken to a Winnipeg hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical condition. A 21-year-old man was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
Officers say an initial investigation found a fight broke out between two groups of people in front of a home. Police say it may have started as a robbery of a woman walking on the street. Other people found out and arrived at the home where the fight ensued.
Police say Wilfred James Chartrand, 18, is being sought by police. A second suspect, 20-year-old Carson Richard, was arrested on Monday.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipegosis RCMP at 204-656-7003, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or by submitting a secure tip online.
