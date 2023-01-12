Suspect sought after driver of stolen BMW rams into police cruiser in Kamloops: RCMP
Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect after the driver of a stolen vehicle allegedly rammed into a police cruiser in Kamloops last month.
Kamloops RCMP said an investigation began on Dec. 15, when a grey BMW was reported stolen from the Tournament Capital Centre on McGill Road after someone took a backpack containing the keys to the vehicle.
"Police later located the vehicle, which allegedly drove into the front of a stationary police cruiser before fleeing the area," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Thursday.
The BMW was discovered abandoned in the 900 block of Renfrew Street. The officer was not injured in the crash, police said.
Officers have since reviewed security footage and released images of a male suspect in hopes someone will recognize him.
The suspect is described as white, with dark brown or black hair. He was wearing black runners with white laces, dark-coloured pants and a grey jacket with a red stripe from the neck to the wrists. He was also carrying a black jacket at the time.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information in this case is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and quote file number 2022-44521.
