Suspect sought after Elgin County home invasion Monday

OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect following a home invasion robbery Monday evening.

Shortly before 7 p.m., police were called to a home on Talbot Line in Southwold Township.

Police say the suspect stole numerous items after confronting the homeowner. The person fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction. No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white male with short hair and was wearing a face mask and a baseball hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP.