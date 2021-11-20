Suspect sought after fire damages Liberty Village pedestrian bridge in Toronto

Toronto police have released security camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with a fire that damaged a pedestrian bridge in Liberty Village on Friday night.

The fire broke out under the King-Liberty Pedestrian/Cycle Bridge just before 8 p.m.

When crews arrived, they were met with "significant fire," Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Jim Jessop told CP24.

"There was a lot of combustible material, and a number of pieces to this encampment under the bridge and our crews did a fantastic thing washing it as quickly as possible," he said.

Videos posted online show heavy flames and smoke at the scene. Jessop said no one was injured in the fire.

The bridge has been closed while officials inspect the damage it suffered from the fire.

"The city's engineers are assessing damage to the bridge as a result of the fire, and we'll have more to say on that once that assessment is complete," a spokesperson for the City of Toronto said in a statement.

The bridge opened in April this year, providing pedestrians and cyclists a direct route from Liberty Village to King Street West.

Toronto police believe that a man deliberately started the fire.

"We have a man that approached that bridge. There were some combustible materials underneath. I believe it may have been the belongings of some of the people that may visit that area frequently. And he set that on fire," Const. David Hopkinson said.

"As part of this, we've given this to the Ontario Fire Marshal's office. It's obviously arson. We have a video security camera footage of our suspect, and we'd like the public's help to try and find him."

Police don't know the motive behind the fire.

"There may have been some homeless people staying or seeking shelter in that area. If maybe one of them had been asleep, this could have been so tragic," Hopkinson said.

"Somebody out there knows this guy. We have to find him. It's very dangerous to set fires."

The man is described as having a thin build and dark-coloured hair. Police said he was wearing a long black jacket, black pants and was carrying a dark backpack.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).