Suspect sought after fire set at Calgary church and staffers assaulted

Police need your help in their hunt for a man who allegedly set a fire at a Calgary church and attacked a pair of staffers.

The incident occurred on May 19 around 2:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral at 219 17 Ave. S.W.

According to police, a man set a fire outside, charged at two staff members when they came out and attempted to break in before 911 was called.

Police say their hate-crime prevention team is investigating the incident.

Police describe their suspect as:

35 to 40 years of age;

About 183 cm (6'0");

About 81.5 kg (180 pounds); and

Bald or having a shaved head.

Anyone with information about the incident, the man's identity or his whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.