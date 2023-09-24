Suspect sought after First Nation shooting

Manitoba First Nations Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting incident in Long Plain First Nation last week.

Investigators say it happened Sept. 20, on Split Rock Trail where police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim told officers that the shooting had been accidental. Paramedics took her to the hospital for further medical care. She is currently listed as in stable condition.

Police have issued a warrant for the person they believe responsible for shooting the gun. Shane Chad Woods is wanted by police for discharging a firearm while being reckless and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

Woods is also facing other firearms-related charges.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators can call 204-252-4480, or the anonymous tip line at 1-833-978-0048.

Update: The suspect has been apprehended. Police thank the public for their help.