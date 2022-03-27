Suspect sought after man stabbed in the chest in downtown Toronto
Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly stabbed another man in the chest in the city’s downtown neighbourhood of Grange Park on Friday evening.
Officers responded to a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Beverley Street and Dundas Street West, east of Spadina Avenue.
Police said two men were involved in a verbal altercation in an apartment building.
At some point during the altercation, one of the men retrieved a knife from his unit and stabbed the other in the chest, police said.
He then fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday, police released security camera images of the suspect, who is described as five-foot-eight with a thin build, long red hair ponytail, and long full red beard.
He was wearing a backwards black hat, dark backpack, brown camo jacket, white/cream button-up shirt, dark pants, black shoes with white soles.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect and his whereabouts to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
