Suspect sought after posing as oil and gas company employee, stealing excavator: RCMP

Mounties are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly posed as an oil and gas company employee and stole an excavator in northeastern B.C.

In a news release Friday, Fort St. John RCMP said its detachment received a report from a local equipment rental company that a man fraudulently rented a trailer loaded with an excavator on Oct. 21.

Authorities added that the man picked up the trailer and excavator in a grey F-350 pickup truck stolen from Red Deer, Alberta.

"This individual is involved in the theft of very expensive equipment which is negatively impacting the businesses he is stealing from," Const. Chad Neustaeter said in the release. "The RCMP remain committed to locating and arresting this individual which could immediately decrease the instances of high-value thefts in the North Peace region."

The alleged stolen truck was recovered in Red Deer, while the trailer was found abandoned by Beaverlodge RCMP on Nov. 18. It has since been returned to the equipment rental company.

However, RCMP said the excavator has not yet been recovered. Officers have released photos of the suspect in hopes someone will recognize him.

The suspect was last seen wearing blue high-visibility coveralls with a face mask pulled down.

Mounties describe the stolen excavator as a yellow and black John Deere 50G 2020 compact (mini) excavator. It has Peace Country Rentals decals and the serial number: 1FF050GXLLH292048.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.