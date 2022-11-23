Suspect sought after restaurant robbed, employee assaulted in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a Japanese restaurant in the city’s downtown was robbed Tuesday night.

Police responded to the robbery at Fujiyama Restaurant on Blowers Street around 9:20 p.m.

A caller reported to police that a man and a woman took a jar of change and assaulted an employee while fleeing with the jar.

Police say the two suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The staff member sustained minor injuries.

Halifax Regional Police patrol units and two police dogs responded to the scene.

Officers later found the male suspect on nearby Barrington Street. Police say he was arrested without incident.

The 38-year-old Halifax man is being held for court and will face a robbery charge.

The female suspect was not located.

Police describe her as a Black woman in her 20s, five-feet to five-foot-six inches tall with a thin build. She was wearing a black hooded shirt.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.