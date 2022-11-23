Suspect sought after restaurant robbed, employee assaulted in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police are looking for a suspect after a Japanese restaurant in the city’s downtown was robbed Tuesday night.
Police responded to the robbery at Fujiyama Restaurant on Blowers Street around 9:20 p.m.
A caller reported to police that a man and a woman took a jar of change and assaulted an employee while fleeing with the jar.
Police say the two suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The staff member sustained minor injuries.
Halifax Regional Police patrol units and two police dogs responded to the scene.
Officers later found the male suspect on nearby Barrington Street. Police say he was arrested without incident.
The 38-year-old Halifax man is being held for court and will face a robbery charge.
The female suspect was not located.
Police describe her as a Black woman in her 20s, five-feet to five-foot-six inches tall with a thin build. She was wearing a black hooded shirt.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call them at 902-490-5016 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersectionMultiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
-
Red Lock campaign for HIV awareness underway in the SaultThe 4th annual Red Lock campaign for HIV/AIDS is underway this week in Sault Ste. Marie. It’s put on by the Group Health Centre’s HIV AIDS Resource Program, or HARP, with an aim of reducing stigma as well as barriers to treatment.
-
Rural Manitoba town looks to double its footprintOne of the fastest-growing communities in Canada is looking to double its footprint.
-
'Pretty surreal': Saskatoon catching World Cup feverCanada kicked off the 2022 World Cup with a loss against Belgium, but the game brought people together in Canada.
-
Soccer fans haven't lost hope for Team Canada after Belgium wins WednesdaySeveral watch parties took place in the city Wednesday, and while many fans were disappointed to see Canada lose to Belgium 1-0, they remain hopeful for what's next.
-
Stratford police close road for investigationThe Stratford Police Service closed Road 113 Wednesday night for a police investigation.
-
Above-normal temperatures tease golfers as outdoor rinks are being builtWaterloo region has been experiencing a roller-coaster of weather lately. Switching from fall feels, to winter and now back to fall.
-
Sask. opposition calls for more affordability measures amid Alberta's targeted inflation initiativesSaskatchewan residents won’t be seeing additional affordability initiatives anytime soon, despite the official opposition’s call for the government to follow Alberta’s lead in addressing inflation.
-
'Keep that going throughout time': Metis leader says historical designation a source of prideAn English-speaking Metis man and founding father of the City of Prince Albert has been recognized by the Historical Sites and Monuments Boards of Canada for his contribution to the fabric of Canada.