Suspect sought after senior injured during attempted robbery of walker: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police are investigating after a woman in her 90s was injured during an attempted robbery of her walker on Saturday.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., police responded to a report of an attempted strong-arm robbery at Portage Avenue and Vaughan Street.

According to police, the woman was standing in the area and holding onto her walker when she was confronted by an unknown woman who attempted to steal her walker. During the attempted robbery, the senior fell to the ground, leaving her injured and incapacitated.

The suspect ran from the scene and was unsuccessful in stealing the walker.

Bystanders in the area assisted the victim, who was taken by ambulance to the hospital in unstable condition. She was later upgraded to stable condition.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.