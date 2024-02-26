Suspect sought after series of sexual assaults in Langley

Authorities are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a series of sexual assaults committed last year in B.C.'s Lower Mainland.

The RCMP said investigators are still working to solve three groping incidents that were reported in Langley between April 2023 and May 2023.

On Monday, the Langley RCMP detachment released several images of a suspect and asked anyone with information on his identity to come forward.

"It is believed that the same man is responsible for all three incidents, which happened within a 14-day period," Cpl. Zynal Sharoom said in a news release.

The first victim told Langley RCMP she was groped by a man near 201 Street and 64 Avenue on the morning of April 20. Authorities received a similar report from 199A Street near 96 Avenue on April 25, and another on 201 Street near 86 Avenue on May 4.

Langley RCMP said officers conducted an "extensive CCTV canvass" after the assaults and obtained a number of images of a suspect, described as a white man in his mid to late 20s, 5'10" tall, with a medium build.

Authorities said he was wearing black-rimmed glasses, a black baseball cap, a denim jacket with a cotton rim, and a hoodie. He was also carrying a grey or blue backpack with a "folded pocket on the right-hand side," according to the news release.