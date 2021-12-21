Suspect sought after staff at New Westminster store sprayed with bear mace, police say

Police in New Westminster are searching for a suspect after staff at a downtown store were sprayed with bear mace during an alleged robbery.

Officers were called to a store in the 800 block of Carnarvon Street around 10:15 a.m. on Dec. 16.

They said the suspect had allegedly attacked a staff member with bear mace while he robbed the store.

Officers searched the area for anyone matching a suspect description they had been provided with, but they were unsuccessful.

Police released a photo of the suspect Tuesday, who is described as a white man between 30 to 50 years old, about 5’6’’ tall, who was wearing a dark grey jacket and grey vest while carrying a blue bag.

Officials believe there may be witnesses who saw the suspect flee, but have yet to speak with investigators.

“This is the second time within four months that staff at this store have been assaulted during a robbery,” Sgt. Kumar of the New Westminster Police Department said in a news release. “Four months ago we were successful in identifying and arresting a suspect, now we’re asking for help in bringing this second person before the courts.”

Anyone who may have information regarding the recent robbery is asked to contact the New Westminster Police Department at 604-525-5411.