Suspect sought after Starbucks worker allegedly threatened with knife in New Westminster

Police in New Westminster, B.C., are appealing to the public for help tracking down a suspect who allegedly threatened a coffee shop employee with a knife.

The New Westminster Police Department told CTV News that the incident happened at the Starbucks in Columbia Square Plaza at approximately 3 p.m. Monday.

“The suspect brandished a knife and threatened staff when he was asked to leave after using drugs in the washroom,” said Sgt. Sanjay Kumar, in a news release.

The suspect fled the area before police arrived on scene.

He is described as white, in his late 20s, about 5’7” tall with a heavy build and was wearing a dark face mask and a green puffy jacket.

Authorities said they are working to acquire CCTV footage of the incident and the suspect.

“This employee was just trying to do their job,” said Kumar. “It’s appalling that staff were subjected to this type of abuse and it’s extremely fortunate that no one was seriously injured.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New Westminster police at 604-525-5411.