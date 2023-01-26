Suspect sought after thousands of dollars in merchandise stolen from Port Moody business: police
Police are searching for a suspect after thousands of dollars in merchandise was allegedly stolen from a Port Moody, B.C., business last week.
In a news release Thursday, the Port Moody Police Department said it's taking the uncommon step of asking the public for help in the investigation "given the substantial and brazen nature of this theft."
Officers were called to the alleged theft at a Moody Centre retailer on the evening of Jan. 15.
"A lone suspect is alleged to have concealed merchandise valued in the thousands of dollars and fled with the product when confronted by staff," Const. Sam Zacharias said in the release.
"Attempts to locate and identify the suspect have been unsuccessful and we are turning to the public to assist investigators in identifying him."
The suspect is described as a white man in his mid-20s, with short brown hair and some facial hair. He was wearing a black jacket, dark sweatpants and glasses at the time.
Anyone who can help identify him is asked to contact the Port Moody Police Department and quote file number 2023-256.
