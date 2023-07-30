Suspect sought after triple stabbing sends youths to hospital, Huron OPP say
Police are investigating after a triple stabbing sent three youths to hospital in the early morning hours of Sunday.
According to Huron County OPP, just after midnight on Sunday police received a report that several youths had been attacked by someone with a knife at a residence in Clinton.
All the three victims, who are under the age of 18, had been transported to the hospital in Goderich. One victim was later transported via air ambulance to Victoria Hospital in London where they remain.
Police said the injuries are non-life threatening.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival, however police have recovered what is believed to be the involved weapon.
The investigation is ongoing, and OPP said more information will be released at a later date.
Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
