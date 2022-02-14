Suspect sought after woman allegedly groped in North Vancouver park
Mounties are appealing to the public for help finding a "suspicious" man who allegedly groped a woman on a well-known hiking trail on the North Shore over the weekend.
In a news release Monday, North Vancouver RCMP said the incident occurred as the woman was exiting the Varley Trail loop and crossing the foot bridge to Rice Lake Road in Lynn Canyon Park at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon.
The suspect allegedly grabbed the woman's buttocks from behind, police said.
Officers have released a suspect description in hopes it will help them track the man down.
The suspect is described as Black or South Asian, about 25 to 30 years old, with a medium complexion.
He is approximately 6'0" tall and 170 pounds, with "light growth mustache and chin hair."
The suspect was wearing large, round, silver-framed reading glasses, a black The North Face hoodie with "Never stop exploring" written on the front, black athletic pants and grey high-top sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311.
