Suspect sought after woman asleep in home robbed, assaulted

London police are looking for a suspect after a home invasion and robbery early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Oxford Street and Wharncliffe Road around 4:15 a.m.

Police say two women were asleep inside a Gunn Street residence when one awoke to find an unidentified male in the house.

The man reportedly demanded money and property, alleging that he had a knife, though no weapon was seen.

The victim was assaulted before the suspect fled the home, police say, and suffered minor injuries.

A police search of the area did not locate the male.

He is described as Caucasian, approximately six feet tall and in his 20s.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.