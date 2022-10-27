Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted at Toronto Metropolitan University
CP24 Web Content Writer
Bryann Aguilar
Police have released images of a suspect being sought after a woman was sexually assaulted at Toronto Metropolitan University on Wednesday.
Police said a woman entered a bathroom and was followed by an unknown man.
The woman confronted the man, who then allegedly sexually assaulted her.
Police said the man fled the scene before officers arrived.
The suspect is described as having a medium build, a thick beard, and long black hair tied back. He was last seen wearing a long grey sweater jacket, grey shirt, blue jeans and white running shoes.
Police are asking anyone who can identify the suspect to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
