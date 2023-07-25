Suspect sought following break-in at east Windsor garden centre
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a break-in at an outdoor garden centre on the east side of the city.
Members of the Target Base Unit launched an investigation following the break-n in the 8500 block of Tecumseh Road East on July 16.
Through investigation, officers say they learned that at approximately 2 a.m. a male suspect gained entry by cutting the canvas wall to the outdoor garden centre. Once inside, the suspect allegedly stole items and smashed a security camera, cash register, and debit machine, causing approximately $4,000 in damage.
The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, approximately 5’10”, with an average build. At the time of the incident, he wore a black baseball hat, black t-shirt with ‘DUKES’ on the back, black pants, and black shoes with light-coloured soles. He also carried a black duffle bag with red straps.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
