Suspect sought in Abbotsford bank robbery

Police in Abbotsford are investigating after a bank robbery in the city Tuesday evening.

Officers were called to the TD Bank at 30788 Fraser Hwy. at 5:50 p.m., according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

Police said a male suspect walked up to a teller, produced a note and demanded cash. The teller complied, and the man fled the scene. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police, the suspect is a white man in his 30s with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black sunglasses, "a blue zip-up sweater jacket," black pants and a blue mask that covered his nose and mouth, police said.

A photo provided by Abbotsford police shows the man wearing the sunglasses on top of the brim of his hat, rather than over his eyes.

Investigators are asking anyone who was near the 30700 block of Fraser Highway between 5:30 and 5:50 p.m. on Aug. 3 and saw someone matching this description to get in touch with them. They're especially interested in dash cam or other surveillance video from the area.

Tips can be provided by contacting the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.