Suspect sought in Abbotsford vape shop robbery: police

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a vape shop in Abbotsford earlier this month.

The Abbotsford Police Department said officers were called to a vape shop in the 31700 block of South Fraser Way just after 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, after receiving reports of a robbery.

"A lone man entered the store, produced a firearm, and fled after obtaining money and store merchandise," Sgt. Paul Walker said in a news release Friday.

While police haven’t identified the vape shop, one named Vape Street is located near the scene of the robbery.

Police added that the store clerk was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white man who was dressed in all black clothing, with distinct tan-coloured shoes, and was carrying a green dollar store bag at the time.

Anyone with information or dash cam video around the time of the robbery is asked to contact Abbotsford police at 604-859-5225.

This is the second robbery Abbotsford police have reported this week. Investigators are still seeking the suspect in a gas station robbery on Tuesday night in the 3200 block of Mt. Lehman Road.