Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge business
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Authorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.
At 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 10, Lethbridge police were called to Frank's Deli, in the 3900 block of Forestry Avenue South.
Officers were told an unknown man wearing a black mask came into the store and pointed a gun at the female clerk.
The woman did not provide any money or property and the suspect fled the scene on foot shortly afterward, police said.
He is described as:
- Lighter-skinned;
- Between 20 and 25 years old;
- 175 centimetres (5'9") tall; and
- Having a thin build.
He was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.
