Suspect sought in armed robbery at Lethbridge business

Authorities are looking for the public's help to find a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a Lethbridge business.

At 7:35 p.m. on Sept. 10, Lethbridge police were called to Frank's Deli, in the 3900 block of Forestry Avenue South.

Officers were told an unknown man wearing a black mask came into the store and pointed a gun at the female clerk.

The woman did not provide any money or property and the suspect fled the scene on foot shortly afterward, police said.

He is described as:

Lighter-skinned;

Between 20 and 25 years old;

175 centimetres (5'9") tall; and

Having a thin build.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and black pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.