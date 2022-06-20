Suspect sought in armed robbery of New Westminster convenience store
Last Thursday at 4:30 a.m., according to a statement from police, a man who was wearing a "cream-coloured balaclava which covered his entire face but his eyes" entered the store.
The robbery took place on the 900 block of 12th Street but police have not named the store. There is a 7-Eleven on the block.
"The victim who was working at the convenience store called police after a suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and made threats to harm the victim if he did not comply and hand over cash," according to the department, which added the suspect fled toward Burnaby.
Police did not say what was stolen.
The New Westminster Police Department is asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has dashcam footage to contact them by calling 604-525-5411
They have also provided a description of the suspect they say they hope will be familiar to someone.
The man is described as white, between 35 and 40 years old. He is 5'7" tall with a medium build. In addition to the cream-coloured balaclava, he was wearing a cream-colored sweater and hat.
