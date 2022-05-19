Suspect sought in assault on service dog and owner in northeast Calgary

Calgary police need the public's help to identify a man who they say attacked a service dog and his owner earlier this year.

Officials say the incident, which took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 near the 500 block of Blackthorn Road N.E., began when a man approached two men walking their dogs and began kicking one of the animals.

Police say the owner of the dog told the man to stop, at which point the suspect attacked the owner.

There is no information about anything that could have provoked the assault.

The suspect is described as:

Male;

Between 50 and 60 years old;

Approximately 168 to 173 centimetres (5'6" to 5'8") tall;

Slim build;

Long white or grey hair; and

A mustache and beard.

Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips