Suspect sought in assault on service dog and owner in northeast Calgary
Calgary police need the public's help to identify a man who they say attacked a service dog and his owner earlier this year.
Officials say the incident, which took place at approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 near the 500 block of Blackthorn Road N.E., began when a man approached two men walking their dogs and began kicking one of the animals.
Police say the owner of the dog told the man to stop, at which point the suspect attacked the owner.
There is no information about anything that could have provoked the assault.
The suspect is described as:
- Male;
- Between 50 and 60 years old;
- Approximately 168 to 173 centimetres (5'6" to 5'8") tall;
- Slim build;
- Long white or grey hair; and
- A mustache and beard.
Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the suspect, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org
APP: P3 Tips
-
N.S. community paramedic program benefiting patient careThree years after launching, a community-based paramedic program in Nova Scotia has changed the way some patients receive care.
-
-
Ex-wife of Winnipeg man charged in 'horrifically grisly' death granted protection order, court records showA review of court records paints a disturbing picture of a Winnipeg man now charged in what the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has described as the “horrifically grisly” homicide of a young Indigenous woman in North Kildonan.
-
Vancouver Island woman searching for missing dog who's trained to help with her diabetesA Vancouver Island woman is desperately searching for her missing dog, who can help with her diabetes in an emergency.
-
Second-degree murder charges laid in Edmonton Chinatown deathsA 36-year-old man was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday after two men, both in their 60s, were killed in central Edmonton on Wednesday.
-
Deadly fire under investigation in GeorginaOne person died when a fire broke out at a home in Georgina.
-
WHO calls emergency meeting as monkeypox cases cross 100 in EuropeThe World Health Organization was due to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the recent outbreak of monkeypox, a viral infection more common to west and central Africa, after more than 100 cases were confirmed or suspected in Europe.
-
Drivers in northern Ontario hit the road for the holiday weekendThe May long weekend is upon us and northern Ontarians didn't waste time Friday hitting the road and getting to their camp or cottage.
-
Alberta Mounties catch man with the golden gunA Strathmore, Alta. man is facing several charges after police say he broke into a gun club and store and stole several firearms, including a gold-coloured handgun.