Suspect sought in attempted sexual assault in Royal Oak
Calgary police are hoping the public can help them identify a man wanted in the attempted sexual assault of a woman in the community of Royal Oak last week.
The victim was jogging in a green space between Royal Birch Point and Royal Oak Drive N.W. at 7:30 p.m. on May 23 when a man jumped at her, grabbed her arm and threatened to sexually assault her.
Police say though the woman was able to get away and run toward the road, the suspect proceeded to follow her before eventually stopping his pursuit.
On Thursday, police released a composite sketch of the suspect with the hope that someone would recognize him.
He is described as being between 55 and 60yearsold, approximately 178 centimetres tall (5'10") with a slim build and blue eyes.
At the time of the incident, he was wearing a baseball cap that was dark in colour at the front and white in the back, a green polo shirt, dark khaki pants and sneakers.
Anyone with information on the incident or the man's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
