Suspect sought in Brampton shooting that left woman critically injured
Peel police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at home in Brampton that left one woman with critical injuries on Monday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the basement of a home in the area of Ardglen Drive and Wilton Drive shortly after 3 p.m.
Police say three people who were known to each other were at the home when a firearm was allegedly discharged by a male suspect. A 20-year-old woman was struck by the gunfire and an 18-year-old man was also injured.
The woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and she remains in hospital in critical condition, investigators confirmed Wednesday.
The suspect has been identified by police as 19-year-old Isaiah Bachoo, of no fixed address. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest for “numerous firearm-related offences,” police said.
“Isaiah Bachoo is considered armed and dangerous and anyone that sees him is asked to call 911 and to keep their distance,” Peel police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about Bachoo’s whereabouts can contact investigators at 22 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
-
Motorcycle stunt goes wrong, traffic snarled on GlenmoreTraffic was disrupted on the Glenmore Trail Wednesday night after a motorcyclist stunt went askew.
-
Iconic Calgary dance company featured at national virtual dance festivalThere's been pandemic poetry, pandemic pop tunes and now, one of Calgary's best-loved arts organizations is presenting pandemic dance at a national dance festival.
-
-
EPS seek public help in search for missing teenEdmonton police are asking for public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old after a month of searching.
-
Finlandia residents receive Quilts of ValourWhen Bill Hurteau thinks back to when he joined the military, he says he was happy to serve his country -- and even fibbed about his age.
-
Masks mandatory for staff, students Grades 4 to 12: Black Gold School DivisionBlack Gold School Division has reinstated enhanced health measures in their schools including making masks mandatory for Grades 4 to 12.
-
Western affiliated professor contends she’ll be 'fired' for not getting vaccinatedA professor at an affiliate institution of London, Ontario’s Western University says she is about to be dismissed for not getting two doses COVID-19 vaccine
-
Missing Indigenous man left for fishing trip in July, but never arrived at his destination, Kelowna RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna and Prince Rupert are asking the public for help locating a man who set off on a fishing trip in early July and never arrived at his destination.
-
Pedestrian dies after west Edmonton crashA 37-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in west Edmonton last week.