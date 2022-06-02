Suspect sought in break-in at New Tecumseth home
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Provincial police are requesting dash cam footage or home surveillance video after a home was broken into in New Tecumseth.
Nottawasaga OPP was called to a home on Cauthers Crescent in Alliston on Friday, May 27, shortly after 1:30 p.m.
According to OPP, a man broke into the residence and stole a number of items.
The suspect is described as a Black male, wearing a ball cap, dark clothing, white and black shoes, and carrying a dark umbrella with a white symbol on it.
Police are encouraging residents in the Cauthers Crescent and Hoard Avenue area to check their surveillance cameras between 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
