Suspect sought in Cole Harbour, N.S., convenience store robbery

Halifax District RCMP are looking for a suspect after a convenience store in Cole Harbour, N.S., was robbed Sunday.

Officers responded to the robbery at the Needs Convenience on the corner of Astral Drive and Caldwell Road around noon.

Upon arrival, RCMP say they learned a man had entered the store, waited in line and approached the counter, demanding cash and cigarettes.

After displaying a knife, the man was given an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. He then fled the store.

The man is described as being in his 30s. He was wearing sunglasses, a blue surgical mask, a black ballcap hat with a full colour Blue Jays logo on the front, a grey and blue hoodie, faded blue jeans and white sneakers with blue and black trim.

Police say no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone who can identify the man, or who has information related to the investigation, is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.