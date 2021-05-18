Suspect sought in connection with assault with a weapon in Delburne, Alta.

RCMP want tips from the public as it searches for the suspect in a central Alberta attack earlier this month.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 35-year-old Ian Cameron in connection with a May 1 assault involving a weapon in the village of Delburne, Alta., approximately 35 kilometres east of Red Deer.

Cameron is described as:

A Caucasian male;

Standing 165 centimetres (5'5") tall;

Weighing 70 kilograms (154 pounds); and

Having brown hair and blue eyes.

This is not the first time RCMP has sought Cameron as part of an assault investigation. In October 2020, warrants were issued for him after a woman was assaulted and held against her will on a drive from Calgary to Delburne.

Anyone who encounters Cameron is asked to contact the Three Hills RCMP detachment at 403-443-5539 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.