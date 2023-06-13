Suspect sought in downtown church break-in

Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a downtown church and caused “substantial damage” to the building.

Police say the suspect entered the church in the 800 block of Mercer Street around 7 p.m. Saturday. Once inside, the suspect tried to break open a safe, damaging the building.

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 30-40 years old. During the incident he was wearing a black and grey t-shirt, camouflage pants, a black baseball cap, white and black running shoes, and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.