Suspect sought in Drumheller, Alta., sex assault
Mounties in Drumheller are searching for a suspect after a female youth was sexually assaulted in the southern Alberta city this past September.
And they could use your help.
"On Sept. 27, 2023, a female youth was approached by an unknown male on the streets of Drumheller," the RCMP said in a release issued Wednesday.
"The male spoke with the female and started walking with her. They both eventually sat down behind a building where he proceeded to touch her in a sexual manner.
"The male suspect then left the scene."
Investigators are looking for a man in his 30s with a dark complexion, roughly six feet tall (183 centimetres) and 180 pounds (82 kilograms).
A sketch of the suspect has been made available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, P3Tips.com or through the P3 Tips app.
-
Cattle auction draws producers to Canadian Western Agribition in ReginaProducers from near and far were drawn to the Canadian Western Agribition in Regina to take part in a cattle auction.
-
'Exclusion zone' created by Vancouver police during Hastings Street decampment, complaint allegesThe Vancouver Police Department appears to have created an exclusion zone – blocking access to the public and the media – while an encampment on East Hastings Street was being dismantled, according to a provincial watchdog.
-
'It's booming': Sports tourism sees re-birth in Essex-CountyWindsor-Essex is hitting pay dirt when it comes to tourism.
-
COVID-19 outbreak at Bracebridge hospital over after 8 days, 26 infectionsA facility-wide COVID-19 outbreak at the Bracebridge hospital is over.
-
The push to build Steinbach’s first emergency warming shelterA Steinbach woman plans to open the city’s first emergency warming shelter to address a rise in people experiencing homelessness.
-
Sask. NDP call for provincial auditor investigation into social services hotel practicesThe Saskatchewan NDP is demanding an investigation by the provincial auditor into the Ministry of Social Services policies into hotel stays.
-
Employer appealing citations leveled after summer Ambassador Bridge fallThe investigation into the incident of an ironworker falling from the Ambassador Bridge has resulted in his employer facing six citations from the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA).
-
Township of Oro-Medonte considers banning alcohol in community hallsThe Township of Oro-Medonte is considering putting a cap on alcohol in municipally-owned spaces.
-
United Way Perth-Huron tackling housing crisis head onThe time for talk about affordable housing has come to end for the United Way of Perth-Huron.