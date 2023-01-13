iHeartRadio

Suspect sought in locker thefts at Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre


Calgary police remind fitness facility users to lock up their belongings or, better yet, consider leaving valuables at home following several reported thefts at one public pool.

Calgary police are investigating after they say someone stole several items stored in lockers at a northeast recreation facility.

Officials were called to the Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre on Thursday night following reports of theft.

Police managed to locate a number of the stolen items a short time later because one of the victims had a tracker attached to their car keys. A stolen cell phone was also tracked down.

While a suspect was captured on security cameras, police say they've yet to make an arrest.

Officials say a similar incident occurred at the facility on Thursday morning.

Police remind Calgarians who use public fitness centres to always use a good, strong lock to prevent thefts and avoid leaving valuables in lockers altogether.

