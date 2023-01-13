Suspect sought in locker thefts at Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre
Calgary police are investigating after they say someone stole several items stored in lockers at a northeast recreation facility.
Officials were called to the Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre on Thursday night following reports of theft.
Police managed to locate a number of the stolen items a short time later because one of the victims had a tracker attached to their car keys. A stolen cell phone was also tracked down.
While a suspect was captured on security cameras, police say they've yet to make an arrest.
Officials say a similar incident occurred at the facility on Thursday morning.
Police remind Calgarians who use public fitness centres to always use a good, strong lock to prevent thefts and avoid leaving valuables in lockers altogether.
-
RCMP investigate homicide in northern SaskatchewanSaskatchewan RCMP are investigating following a man’s death in Pelican Narrows.
-
Firing of B.C. cop who lied about 2015 crash upheld in Federal CourtA Federal Court judge has upheld the firing of a B.C. RCMP officer who crashed his vehicle then lied about the accident for weeks.
-
Fan taken to hospital in critical condition after 'medical emergency' during Toronto Marlies gameThe Toronto Marlies game against the Manitoba Moose Friday night has been suspended after a fan “experienced a medical emergency in between the first and second periods.”
-
This is how to protect yourself from real estate title fraud, experts sayThere have been two incidents this month of homeowners coming back from a trip to find their house has been sold or listed on the market without their consent.
-
Report details plans for long-awaited Granville Street renewal projectA new report details the long-awaited plans to revitalize Vancouver's Granville Entertainment District.
-
Top OJHL players past and present playing on Collingwood ice this weekendSome of the best players in the OJHL, past and present, are hitting the ice in Collingwood for a weekend celebration of Canada's game.
-
Vancouver cat café gets another chance to stay in business thanks to community's generosityLast week, Catoro Café, which allows customers to play with rescued cats and offers adoption services, announced it might have to close its doors due to financial struggles caused by the pandemic and rising costs for products.
-
Doctor-controlled robot to perform orthopedic surgeries in Dartmouth, N.S.A smart robotics system could be the future of what surgery looks like and it’s already hard at work at Dartmouth General Hospital.
-
Fight to preserve 'vitally important' federal farmland from developments goes to public hearingA fight is on to try and protect federally-owned farmland in B.C.'s Lower Mainland from being sold to developers.