Suspect sought in locker thefts at Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre

Calgary police are investigating after they say someone stole several items stored in lockers at a northeast recreation facility.

Officials were called to the Renfrew Aquatic and Recreation Centre on Thursday night following reports of theft.

Police managed to locate a number of the stolen items a short time later because one of the victims had a tracker attached to their car keys. A stolen cell phone was also tracked down.

While a suspect was captured on security cameras, police say they've yet to make an arrest.

Officials say a similar incident occurred at the facility on Thursday morning.

Police remind Calgarians who use public fitness centres to always use a good, strong lock to prevent thefts and avoid leaving valuables in lockers altogether.