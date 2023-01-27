Suspect sought in murder of Saint John man; fourth person arrested in case

A fourth person has been arrested in the murder of a man in Saint John, N.B., last summer and now police say they are looking for a fifth person in connection with the case.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022.

At the time, police said three unidentified men wearing masks and dark clothes had forced their way into an apartment.

They said 39-year-old Justin David Breau was stabbed inside.

The suspects then fled towards nearby Garden Street on foot.

Emergency crews administered first aid to Breau and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

POLICE SEEK SUSPECT

Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 28-year-old Evan Louis Tobias, who is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of Justin Breau.

Investigators are asking Tobias to turn himself in to police immediately.

Tobias is described as six feet tall with a medium build. He has black curly hair and brown eyes. Tobias has a tattoo on his left cheek and above his right eye.

Police say Tobias should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

FOUR MEN ARRESTED

Meanwhile, four men have been arrested in connection with Breau’s murder this week.

Police say the latest arrest happened Thursday.The 32-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police also arrested 47-year-old Charles William Shatford on Tuesday.

He appeared in court Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder and was remanded until Feb. 10.

Two other men were arrested Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday.

Donald Robert Walker, 50, and Dustin Walker-Hammond, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder.

They are both due back in court on Feb. 9.

BREAU WAS CHARGED IN MURDER

In December 2020, Breau was found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Mark Shatford.

In August, police wouldn’t say what role, if any, that played in their investigation.

“The Major Crime Unit has been developing a list of suspects based on information that we are receiving and continue to receive," Saint John Police Force Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said at the time.