Suspect sought in New Westminster daylight stabbing

Police in New Westminster are appealing for witnesses in the hopes of advancing their investigation into a daylight stabbing in the city's downtown last week.

Authorities, in a statement, say they were called to the 700 block of Carnarvon Street at noon on Aug. 2. Upon arrival, officers found a man with "multiple stab wounds" but were unable to locate a suspect, the New Westminster Police Department said.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital later in the day, the media release says.

'We take this kind of incident extremely seriously and we are conducting a very thorough investigation to ensure this suspect is identified and held accountable,” NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in the statement.

Investigators have been canvassing for witnesses and surveillance video but are appealing for anyone with information to call 604-525-5411.