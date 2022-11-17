Suspect sought in ongoing threats and intimidation investigation: Burnaby RCMP
Mounties in Burnaby have released photos of a man believed to be involved in an ongoing threats and intimidation investigation in hopes that someone will recognize him.
In a news release Thursday, Burnaby RCMP said the victim and his family have been receiving threatening phone calls and texts since September, which are believed to be related to a personal dispute.
On Oct. 8, police said the suspect visited the victim's home and allegedly made several vague threats. The man is not known to the victim or his family.
In an email to CTV News, Burnaby RCMP said the victim is involved in an ongoing lawsuit.
"Given the nature of the threats that have been made, investigators would like to identify and speak with the man in the photo to determine his alleged involvement in this dispute," Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release.
Anyone who may be able to help identify the man or has information about this incident is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file no. 22-33895.
