Suspect sought in Penetanguishene home robbery

Provincial police are on the hunt for a suspect after a robbery was reported in Penetanguishene.

The OPP says one man is in custody, and police are looking for a second suspect, a woman, believed to be involved in a robbery at a home on Fox Street Tuesday morning.

Police say officers patrolling Fox and Burke streets located the male suspect a little over an hour after a neighbour reported the alleged crime.

They say there is no threat to public safety.