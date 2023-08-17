Suspect sought in spitting attack at Kamloops business: RCMP

Mounties are searching for a suspect in connection with an alleged spitting attack that unfolded at a Kamloops business late last month.

Kamloops RCMP said officers received a report of an assault in the 2100 block of the Trans Canada Highway just before 5 p.m. on July 30, in which a man allegedly spat on an employee.

"Since the report was received, police have secured an image of the suspect and are hopeful someone will recognize him to help further the investigation," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release Thursday.

The suspect is described as a white man between 25 and 30 years old, who stands approximately 5'6" tall and weighs 130 pounds.

He has blond hair and was wearing a dark shirt and cut-off shorts. Mounties said he was also carrying a duffel bag at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file number 2023-27401.