Suspect sought in Stayner Tim Hortons break-in

Officers with the Huronia West OPP detachment are investigating a break-in at a Tim Hortons in Clearview Township.

Police say the coffee shop on Highway 26 in Stayner was broken into around 1 a.m. on Thurs., Nov. 17.

They say the suspect stole a "large sum of money."

Provincial police say surveillance footage provided images of the man accused.

He is described as a "large stature" man wearing a grey Reebok hoodie, dark pants, grey or black shoes with red laces, a black balaclava, and a light grey backpack.

They ask anyone with information to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.