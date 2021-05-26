Suspect sought in weekend sexual assault investigation

London police are looking for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in the city on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say a woman was walking on a trail in the Kilally Meadows area around 3 p.m. when a man approached from behind.

The woman reportedly observed him committing an indecent act as he followed her before attempting to grab her arm.

At that point the woman fled and sough help from a passerby, while the male fled in the opposite direction.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasianmale

approximately five feet nine inches tall

25-35 years of age

slim build

dirty blond/brown hair

wearing a camouflage face covering, black sunglasses, baseball cap, light blue polo shirt, brown shorts and white flip flops

The victim was not physically harmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.