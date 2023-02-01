Suspect starts fire in Peguis First Nation home during standoff: RCMP
A 46-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing and standoff on Peguis First Nation over the weekend.
On Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m., RCMP in Fisher Branch received a report of a stabbing at a home in the community. The victim, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with serious injuries.
Mounties started searching for the suspect, who they allege knew the victim. On Monday at 4 p.m., the suspect was found in a home on Peguis First Nation. RCMP said he had a firearm and had barricaded himself in the home.
The emergency response team was called out to help.
During the standoff, officers saw smoke coming from the home and found out it was on fire. Emergency crews were called quickly to put out the fire.
The suspect was found lying on the ground outside the home. He was arrested by police without incident, and was later taken to hospital.
The man has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, arson, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft of a motor vehicle. He remains in custody and RCMP says more charges could be laid.
