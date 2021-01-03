Chatham-Kent police are investigating a theft after an unknown suspect broke into a Wallaceburg Shoppers Drug Mart.

Police say the suspect made away with $5,000 worth of electronics.

Officers were dispatched to the area of McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg around 7 a.m. Saturday for the call.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Constable Chris Wegrzyn at chriswe@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #83064.

Those who wish to stay anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.