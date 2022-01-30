Suspect steals fuel while using stolen vehicle in Fergus, OPP say

Ontario Provincial Police released video of a suspect stealing fuel while using a stolen truck in Fergus.

Police said the fuel theft took place on Jan. 19 and posted surveillance footage of the incident.

OPP said the truck was reported stolen in Waterloo Region and later located in Toronto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.

Person of Interest steeling fuel in #Fergus on Jan19 '22, using a stolen truck. Truck stolen from @RegionWaterloo and located in @cityoftoronto. If you can help please call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips ^JC @wellingtncounty @CentrWellington #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/66gwvzpBUM