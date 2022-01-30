Suspect steals fuel while using stolen vehicle in Fergus, OPP say
CTV News Kitchener Videographer
Tyler Kelaher
Ontario Provincial Police released video of a suspect stealing fuel while using a stolen truck in Fergus.
Police said the fuel theft took place on Jan. 19 and posted surveillance footage of the incident.
OPP said the truck was reported stolen in Waterloo Region and later located in Toronto.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.
Person of Interest steeling fuel in #Fergus on Jan19 '22, using a stolen truck. Truck stolen from @RegionWaterloo and located in @cityoftoronto. If you can help please call 1-888-310-1122 or @CSGWtips ^JC @wellingtncounty @CentrWellington #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/66gwvzpBUM— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 30, 2022
-
A look at the new COVID-19 restrictions in OttawaOttawa and all of Ontario enter step one of the three-step reopening plan to gradually relax public health measures on social gatherings and non-essential indoor businesses.
-
Here's what you need to know about the truck protest in Ottawa todayOttawa residents are being urged to avoid non-essential travel into the downtown core today, as the demonstration protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions enters a third day.
-
Tennis on the ice at Lynnwood Community LeagueIce tennis is now being offered at the Lynwood Community League, you just need to bring a tennis racket.
-
Fire at strip mall in northeast Calgary SundayFlames and smoke could be seen coming from the roof of a strip mall on Falconridge Boulevard Sunday evening.
-
Man taken to hospital after shooting outside gas station: EPSA man was taken to hospital after a shooting outside a gas station on Saturday morning, according to police.
-
'An outrageous affront to democracy': Surrey City Council to consider pausing new ethics complaints until October electionSurrey City Council is set to consider a bylaw amendment to pause new ethics complaints for most of this year, ahead of the municipal election.
-
Blowing snow and blizzard-like conditions Monday morningA return to wintry weather kicks off the new week. A cold front sweeps southeast across the province Sunday night bringing gusty winds and snow to central Alberta by Monday morning.
-
Suspicious fire damages Vancouver SRO hotelA fire at the Ivanhoe Hotel on Main Street Saturday night is considered suspicious, Vancouver firefighters say.
-
North Battleford RCMP ask for video footage of stolen car with two babies, dogs insideNorth Battleford RCMP are asking for anyone with video surveillance footage of a stolen car with two babies on board to come forward.