Suspect steals jewelry while homeowner in basement

Guelph police are investigating after a female suspect stole a large amount of jewelry from a Guelph residence while the homeowner was in the basement.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Speedvale Avenue East and Delhi Street. According to a news release, the suspect walked into the home through the front door and left shortly after carrying something.

The homeowner, who was in the basement, told police he heard a noise and went upstairs to find the front door open. He didn’t notice anything missing at first, but later discovered a jewelry box with thousands of dollars of jewelry inside was gone.

The suspect is described as a young woman wearing dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.